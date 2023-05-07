Police raid ultra’s house in Kulgam

IANS

Srinagar: The Special Investigation Unit of the J&K Police conducted a search at the house of Abdul Gani Bhat, father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat, in Kulgam district, a police spokesperson said. Bhat is wanted in several terror-related cases, he said. The search was conducted after a special judge of an NIA court in Kulgam issued a search warrant in one of the cases. PTI

11 tourists, driver hurt in road accident

Srinagar: At least 12 people, including 11 tourists, were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Kulgam district. Officials said a vehicle went out of the driver’s control and overturned in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district. “Twelve persons — 11 tourists and the driver of the vehicle — were injured. The injured have been shifted to hospital,” an official said. IANS

Lightning kills 2 in Budgam district

Srinagar: Two persons were killed after a lightning struck the Mujpathri meadow in Budgam district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Taja Begum and Muhammad Sultan Chopan. A team of officials left for Mujpathri immediately after the report of the incident was received.