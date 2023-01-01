Police recover AK-47 rifle snatched from CRPF trooper

Our Correspondent

Srinagar January 1

Police recovered the AK-47 assault rifle snatched from a paramilitary CRPF soldier in south Kashmir.

The rifle snatching incident took place at 11:45 am at Rajpora town in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

A local youth snatched an AK-47 assault rifle from a CRPF trooper of 183 battalion near CRPF camp at Rajpora, an official said.

However, police later in the day traced the rifle snatcher, Irfan Bashir Ganaie, 25, of Below village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar said, “With assistance of family, police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie along with AK-47 rifle which he snatched from the CRPF personnel this morning.”

While appreciating the role of family Kumar said investigation was going on.