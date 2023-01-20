Police seek cooperation of people for R-Day event

PTI

Jammu: The police have urged the people to cooperate during security checks at MA Stadium in Jammu where the Republic Day event will be organised. The people have also been urged to inform the police if they come across any suspicious person or item without touching the same. Besides, phone, arms, etc., have been banned at the venue. OC

Pollution monitoring stations to be set up in Leh, Kargil

Jammu: The Ladakh administration has formed a committee for setting up air, water and noise pollution monitoring stations in Leh and Kargil. Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal, chairman of the Ladakh Pollution Control Committee, said at a meeting that disposal of hazardous wastes must be looked into. OC

Bikers without helmet not to get fuel in Samba

Jammu: Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta has directed petrol pumps not to provide fuel to motorists who do not wear helmets, officials said. They have also been asked to install CCTVs on their premises and provide the footage to the police.