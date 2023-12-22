Police seek public’s help in probing Rs 59 cr online fraud

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 21

The cyber wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has appealed to victims and individuals with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation of a Rs 59-crore online financial fraud. Following raids in multiple locations across the Kashmir valley earlier this week, electronic gadgets and documents were seized as part of the ongoing probe.

Several individuals, including social media influencers, have been interrogated in connection with the case. The cyber police, Kashmir, posted on social media, urging those affected by the online financial scam to share details to support the investigation.

“If you’ve been affected by the recent online financial scam or have info related to it, your contribution is crucial. Share details with us to aid our investigation. Your information matters. Together, we can combat cyber fraud. Your input can make a difference,” read the cyber police’s statement.

The case revolves around an online investment fraud scheme, allegedly inspired by Bollywood film “Phir Hera Pheri”. Perpetrators established a company named ‘Curative Survey’ in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar, deceiving multiple individuals by promising to double their investment within two weeks, officials revealed.

While the initial phase of the scam saw the company delivering on its promises, attracting more investors, it later vanished, leaving the Karan Nagar office locked. The amount involved is currently estimated at Rs 59 crore, with the possibility of an increase as the investigation progresses. Local social media influencers played a role in promoting the fraudulent scheme, contributing to its popularity.

The cyber police have filed a case against unknown individuals, and investigations are underway. The company had established branches in various district headquarters and towns across Jammu and Kashmir.

Promised to double money in 2 weeks

