Police seize eight vehicles involved in illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 24

Eight vehicles involved in illegal mining and transportation have been seized by Jammu and Samba police .

A police official said to curb the menace of illegal mining, a multi-pronged strategy was devised by Jammu police in which teams of Sidhra and Belicharana acted stringently on specific inputs and raided at a location in their respective area and seized four vehicles involved in illegal mining.

Three mining vehicles in which two tractors trolleys and one tipper loaded with sand were seized while Belicharana police seized one dumper loaded with gravel was seized. Jammu District Mining Officer was also intimated about the seizures.

“The mining was done in violation of order of High Court of J&K. In order to strictly implement the drive against illegal mining and to tighten noose against the violators of the law Jammu police has initiated strict action” the official said.

