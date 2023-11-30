Police seize fake gold biscuits, three held

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 29

Police in Budgam district thwarted the illegal trade of counterfeit gold biscuits, leading to the arrest of three individuals on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Khansahib police station received information pointing to the involvement of a group in the illicit trade of counterfeit gold biscuits. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, cops intercepted a suspicious vehicle near the Gogjipathri crossing in the Khansahib area, detaining three individuals on board.

The arrested trio included Fayaz Ahmad Dar from Malwa Kunzar, Farooq Ahmad Dar of Arizal Khansahib, and Shabir Ahmad Dar from Arizal Khansahib.

Upon searching the vehicle, authorities discovered 239 gold-like biscuits suspected to be counterfeit. The accused individuals failed to provide evidence substantiating the authenticity of the items, resulting in their immediate arrest.

#Kashmir #Srinagar