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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Police sensitise border residents against terror, infiltration, narco threats in J-K's Poonch

Police sensitise border residents against terror, infiltration, narco threats in J-K's Poonch

Additional Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ajay Sharma supervised the meeting, which was held at Zero Line in Balakote area of Mendhar sector

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 05:56 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday held a security awareness meeting with residents of villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, urging them to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious movement or activity from across the border.

The Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was held at Zero Line in Balakote area of Mendhar sector, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ajay Sharma with the objective of strengthening Police-Public coordination, enhancing community participation in security matters and addressing the genuine grievances of the border population, a police spokesperson said.

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During the meeting, he said the local residents, particularly those from border villages, were sensitised about prevailing security challenges and the importance of remaining vigilant against infiltration, terrorist and anti-national activities, narco-trafficking and other criminal activities.

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They were advised to promptly report any suspicious persons, vehicles, objects or unusual activities to the Police and security agencies, the spokesperson said.

He said the threat of narcotics and narco-trafficking was discussed, with residents urged to share credible information regarding drug-related activities.

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They were also sensitised about cyber frauds, including fake social-media accounts, phishing links, OTP/PIN frauds and fraudulent banking transactions, and advised to exercise caution during online transactions.

Residents raised issues regarding access to border villages, security checks, installation of Smart Fence and the recurring menace of wild boars damaging agricultural crops, the spokesperson said.

He said the concerns were heard patiently and it was assured that genuine issues would be taken up with the concerned authorities for appropriate redressal while keeping security requirements in view.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with residents assuring full cooperation to the Police and security forces in maintaining peace, security and harmony along the Zero Line and border areas of Balakote, the spokesperson said.

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