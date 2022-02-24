Police to form teams of experts on cyber crime

PTI

Jammu: DGP Dilbag Singh has issued a circular, directing formation of teams of well-trained officers to handle cyber-crime investigations. The circular has been forwarded to Special DGP, Crime, Jammu ADGP and Kashmir IGP. The circular stated that cyber awareness day shall be observed on the first Wednesday of every month. OC

Jammu being turned into city of liquor vends, says Congress

Jammu: A day after the excise policy was announced for J&K, the Congress said the BJP wanted to convert the city of temples into a liquor hub. Opposing the recent decision regarding ban on 20-year-old commercial vehicles in Jammu and Srinagar cities, Congress leaders said the transport industry was already suffering due to huge taxes. OC

J&K L-G Sinha lays stones for healthcare projects

Jammu: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid foundation stones for various health infrastructure projects here. The projects include two paediatric centres, 28 maternal ICUs, 20 paediatric hybrid ICUs and 15 paediatric wards in seven government medical colleges across all 20 districts of J&K. PTI

100 more cases, one death

Srinagar: J&K on Wednesday recorded 100 fresh Covid cases that took its tally to 4,52,647, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,748. The UT has 1,365 active cases. So far, 4,46,534 people have recovered.