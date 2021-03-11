Police to hold anti-tunnel drive along border in Jammu region

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 16

With the cross-border tunnels emerging as a major threat to security in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have been asked to hold regular anti-tunnelling drives along the international border.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh has issued directions to cops in the region to hold drives to detect cross-border tunnels that could be used by terrorists ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage. The police have inputs that the yatra this year could be targeted by ultras.

The ADGP, in an official statement, asked officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for rapid action by the forces and take appropriate counter measures to prevent nefarious designs of terrorists.

Recently, a tunnel was detected by the BSF in Samba sector that was purportedly used by the two terrorists who launched an attack in Sunjuwan of Jammu.

Even Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli had visited the border areas in RS Pura sector of Jammu district on Sunday to review the situation.

He also visited the BSF’s Jabowal post and the Trewa post of the Border Battalion where drones were seen recently. Kohli had a detailed review of the security scenario in border areas and took a firsthand review of border deployments, especially in the areas that fall under the posts of the Border Battalions.

The officer also reviewed the anti-drone measures put in place by the police and other security forces in border areas in the subdivision and asked field deployments to maintain high vigil.