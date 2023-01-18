Police to hold verification drive in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 17

The Samba police will hold a verification drive of inhabitants of border villages in the district ahead of Republic Day.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh, accompanied by Additional SP Surinder Choudhary, held a joint security review meeting with senior officers of the Army, BSF, CRPF, CISF and the ITBP during which the decision was taken.

The SSP directed the in charges of border police posts (BPP) to conduct verification of the inhabitants of areas living near the International Border. He further advised the officials to work in tandem with all sister agencies and conduct frequent informal meetings with the security forces as well as with public.

The SSP also asked the police officers to strengthen checkpoints on national highway as well as on border roads in addition to organising joint surprise ‘nakas’ at selected places in view of present security scenario. They were advised to remain vigilant to avert any untoward incident.