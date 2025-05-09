Police warn against misreporting Poonch shelling victim as terrorist

Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a stern warning, stating that strict action will be taken against media outlets that portrayed a cleric from Poonch, who tragically died in Wednesday’s Pakistan shelling, as a terrorist.

In a statement released on Thursday, Poonch Police clarified that the deceased, identified as Maulana Mohd Iqbal, was a respected religious figure within the local community and had no connections whatsoever to any terrorist organisations.

The police emphasised that several media channels and social media platforms were disseminating “baseless and misleading” reports concerning the death of the 46-year-old Maulana Mohd Iqbal, a resident of Mandi tehsil, who tragically lost his life due to indiscriminate cross-border shelling by Pakistan at Madrasa Zia-ul-Uloom in Poonch city.

A gurdwara and a temple were also hit by the indiscriminate Pakistani shelling in the district, claiming 13 lives, including that of a soldier, four children and two women.

“Poonch Police strongly refutes such false narrative. Misreporting of such sensitive incidents not only causes unnecessary panic but also disrespects the dignity of the deceased and the sentiments of the bereaved family,” the police statement asserted.

“It is hereby warned that any media outlet, journalist, or individual found indulging in the circulation of such fake news shall be liable for legal action as warranted under relevant provisions of law,” it added.

Police urged media personnel and platforms to diligently verify facts from official sources before publishing any information related to security and public order.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has voiced their anguish and demanded action against the news channels responsible for spreading the false information and linking him to Pakistani terror outfits. They said the family was deeply hurt by these actions.