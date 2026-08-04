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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Policeman dismissed for involvement in narcotics smuggling in J-K's Kathua

Policeman dismissed for involvement in narcotics smuggling in J-K's Kathua

SSP Mohita Sharma dismissed Selection Grade constable Aftab Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district from service

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 05:24 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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A policeman was dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in narcotic smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, police said on Tuesday.

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In a strict action reinforcing its zero-tolerance policy against drugs, Kathua SSP Mohita Sharma dismissed Selection Grade constable Aftab Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district from service for his involvement in the narcotics case, a police spokesperson said.

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He said the dismissal follows a departmental enquiry linked to an FIR registered under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Billawar police station earlier this year.

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The policeman was apprehended along with heroin during checking by a police party and was subsequently placed under suspension for grave misconduct and indiscipline with immediate effect on April 8, the spokesperson said.

He said a departmental inquiry was also initiated and entrusted to Superintendent of Police, operations who furnished his report on July 27, confirming the charges against the accused and recommending his dismissal from service.

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Acting under Rule 335 of the J&K Police Rules, the SSP Kathua ordered his immediate dismissal in order to enforce strict institutional discipline and to serve as an exemplary deterrent to all ranks against any involvement in narcotics-related offences, the spokesperson said.

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