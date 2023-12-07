Policeman injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar on October 29 dies at AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi, December 7
An inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was critically injured in a terrorist attack in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday, officials said.
Inspector Masroor Wani was on life support. He was shifted from Srinagar’s Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday, the officials said.
The police officer was playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah grounds in downtown Srinagar when he was shot at by terrorists on October 29.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Revanth Reddy sworn in as Telangana CM
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader is held a...
PM Modi cites poll win data to assert BJP most preferred party for governance
Speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, he credits ...
Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide
Police have arrested the friend who backed out of marriage
Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter
To the author, the 13th President of India was Baba, a worka...
FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun ‘murder plot’ row
Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...