Policeman sacked over involvement in narcotics smuggling in Kathua

A policeman was dismissed from service for his alleged involvement in narcotic smuggling in Kathua, the police said on Tuesday.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Mohita Sharma, dismissed selection grade constable Aftab Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district, from service for his involvement in the narcotics case, a police spokesperson said.

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The dismissal follows a departmental inquiry linked to an FIR registered under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Billawar police station earlier this year.

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The policeman was apprehended along with heroin during checking by a police party and was subsequently placed under suspension for grave misconduct and indiscipline with immediate effect on April 8, the spokesperson said.

He said a departmental inquiry was also initiated and entrusted to Superintendent of Police (Operations) who furnished his report on July 27, confirming the charges against the accused and recommending his dismissal from service.

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Acting under Rule 335 of the J&K Police Rules, SSP Kathua ordered his immediate dismissal in order to enforce strict institutional discipline and to serve as an exemplary deterrent to all ranks against any involvement in narcotics-related offences, the spokesperson said.