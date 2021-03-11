Policeman shot at by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Tribune News Service

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 3

Terrorists on Friday shot at and injured a policeman near his residence at Gadoora, Pulwama, in South Kashmir. The cop was posted in Pulwama area. Forces have rushed to the spot.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was fired upon by the terrorists inside his residence. Thokar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.