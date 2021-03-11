Policeman shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

Unidentified militants opened fire at a policeman near the Ali Jan road in Zoonimar area of Srinagar today morning. Identified as constable Ghulam Hassan, the injured was rushed to a hospital where he died late evening.

A police official said the attack took place at 8.40 am. Immediately after that, Hassan was rushed to the SKIMS hospital in Soura. The victim was riding a bike and also unarmed when the ultras struck, an official said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack. He assured the victim's family that those behind the attack would not go unpunished. “I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on Ghulam Hassan Dar in Srinagar. I assure his family and people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished.The entire civil and security establishment stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of the brave martyr,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference, led by Sajad Lone, stated in a tweet, “Deeply disturbed to hear that the policeman injured in terror attack today morning in Srinagar succumbed to his injuries.”