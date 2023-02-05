Policemen attacked during eviction drive

Jammu, February 4
A policeman was injured when a group of agitated people pelted law enforcement agencies with stones during an anti-encroachment drive here on Saturday. The incident took place in Malik Market area along the Narwal bypass where the district administration had deployed some earthmover machines to dismantle a car showroom built on state land, officials said.
Policemen used batons and fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters.
In Kashmir, encroachments were removed from many places, including Srinagar. At Humhama in Srinagar, state land was freed from former director (information) Farooq Renzu Shah. The outer wall of a house belonging to Shah was razed.
In Baramulla, a tehsildar was injured when people attacked a team of officials while a chunk of state land was being retrieved in Chakla Rafiabad. Tehsildar Kifayat Ali sustained minor injuries.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions
Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...
Geologists collect samples from Thathri in J-K's Doda
21 structures, including houses, a mosque and a madrasa, see...