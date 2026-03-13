Political leaders flay attack on Farooq , seek thorough probe

Political leaders across the spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and demanded a thorough probe into the incident, while also raising concerns over an alleged security lapse.

Abdullah escaped unhurt after a gunman fired at him from point-blank range during a wedding function in Jammu on Wednesday evening. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and adviser to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, along with other National Conference leaders, were present at the event.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said she was shocked to learn about the attack. “Relieved to know that he is safe and doing well. I hope the police get to the bottom of this very disturbing security lapse,” she said.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma termed the incident unacceptable and said it must be taken seriously. “I urge the authorities to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the matter so that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

J&K Congress president and MLA Tariq Karra also condemned the “shocking firing” on the former Chief Minister. “Such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the prevailing security scenario in the region. The increasing criminalisation and lawlessness cannot be ignored,” he said.

Karra added that those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable. “People deserve safety, stability and a secure environment, and it is the responsibility of the administration to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. I pray for the safety and well-being of everyone,” he said.

Former Chief Minister and chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad said the police must investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure adequate security so that such incidents do not recur.

The Awami Ittehad Party, led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid, said targeting political leaders at social gatherings is a “serious matter” and must be investigated thoroughly so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

Kashmir’s chief cleric and chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, described the attempt on Abdullah’s life as “concerning and condemnable”.

“Relieved to know that he escaped unhurt. The fact that someone with a loaded weapon could get so close to him and fire needs to be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference held a condemnation meeting in Srinagar over what it termed a “cowardly” assassination attempt on the life of its president. The party said a unanimous resolution condemning the attack was passed at the meeting, expressing deep concern and outrage over the attempt on the veteran leader’s life.

“The participants emphasised that such acts of intimidation cannot weaken the resolve of the party workers or deter them from continuing their political struggle for the welfare and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the party said in a statement.

Following the meeting, party workers staged a protest in which slogans were raised in support of Abdullah.