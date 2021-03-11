Political parties in Kashmir flay decision to remove Sheikh's pic on police medal

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 24

Political parties in Kashmir today denounced the government’s decision of dropping the picture of ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’ Sheikh Mohd Abdullah, former J&K PM and National Conference founder, from the police medal for gallantry and meritorious service. His picture has been replaced with the national emblem.

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar called it an attempt to erase history. Stating that the actual change of nomenclature took place in 2019, Imran said, “Just to distract people from the Kashmiri Pandits’ protest and the administration’s failure, they are digging up old issues. Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah will continue to rule the hearts of the J&K people.”

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said Sheikh Abdullah was a very powerful leader and the removal of his picture won’t affect his personality. “He played an important role in J&K’s history and gave his entire life to the people of the Valley. He was the one who took the bold decision of making J&K a part of India. After 70 years, they want to end his legacy,” she said.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called the J&K government’s decision ‘very low-lying’. “Sheikh Abdullah was the tallest J&K leader. By simply removing his picture, people who are at the helm of affairs should remember that he will not go out from the hearts of the people,” Bukhari said.