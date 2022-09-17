Political rivals aren’t enemies, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, September 16
Political opponents are not enemies and politics is not about division and hatred, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Friday. His remarks were in response to a Twitter video wherein a netizen hinted at some backdoor understanding between the National Conference and the BJP.
The video shows J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina describing Abdullah as a gem among top political leaders in the UT. “As I became a member of the Assembly when Omar was also there, we saw that Omar Abdullah, as an individual, is a gem among the top political leaders in J&K. So we are friends as well,” Raina said.
The NC leader said politicians didn't have to hate each other personally while disagreeing politically. “Why is politics all about division and hatred? Where does it say that to disagree politically we also have to hate each other? I have political opponents, I don't have enemies,” he tweeted.
