Political, trade groups concerned over terror incidents

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 23

Political and trade organisations of J&K have expressed concern over the rising terrorism activities in the Jammu division despite claims of normalcy by the government.

The Congress expressed shock over of the loss of five soldiers during the encounter in Kalakote of Rajouri and said that the claims of normalcy by the Central Government and the UT administration had fallen flat.

Vikar Rasool Wani, president of the J&K Congress, said the party had already cautioned in the recent past on local inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Kalakote area and its adjoining parts and had demanded strengthening of security network.

“The party had even written to the Lieutenant Governor about the situation and demanded upgraded security and setting up of security posts in vulnerable areas in view of the security threat. The party stands with the Army and security forces to deal with the threat of terrorism and to ensure the safety and security of common people and the jawans,” Wani said.

Apni Party provincial president Manjit Singh expressed concern over the terror-related activities along the villages in Rajouri and Poonch during the recent past. He said anti-national elements and terrorists wanted to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in J&K with subversive activities. “The defence forces and the police have played an important role to bring back normalcy in J&K after three decades with their sacrifices. However, the enemies of peace do not want peace,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a meeting of office-bearers of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jammu, its president Arun Gupta strongly condemned the act of terrorism in which five soldiers were killed.

The attendees paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while defending the country. A two-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs.

Arun Gupta said fundamentalists of all hues were worried with the peace and brotherhood between different communities and wanted to destabilise the same. The chamber believes that people of J&K shall not get trapped in their nefarious designs and will firmly uphold the credentials of secularism, he added.

