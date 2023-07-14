Politicians not allowed at Srinagar martyrs’ graveyard

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 13

Leaders were reportedly not allowed to visit the martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar on Thursday. Heavy security was deployed around the graveyard.

The day commemorates the killing of 22 people on July 13, 1931, which played a pivotal role in forcing Maharaja Hari Singh to hold the first Assembly election in J&K in 1934.

Despite the cancellation of the state holiday status after the scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019, July 13 remains deeply ingrained in the collective social and political memory of the people of Kashmir.

The National Conference, which traditionally holds a meeting at the graveyard, was denied permission to offer homage. However, ex-CM Omar Abdullah held a meeting at the party’s headquarters to commemorate the day, defying the restrictions. His party NC tweeted that security was denied to Omar so he chose to walk to his office.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the action of the administration preventing the leaders.

