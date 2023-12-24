Poll officials review preparedness

Jammu, December 23
On the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, the electoral registration officers of Ramban and Banihal on Saturday chaired a joint meeting in Ramban. Election supervisors, booth-level officers and others participated in the meeting focusing on electoral readiness. Reviewing the activities carried out during the special summary revision, the EROs examined records and EPICs distribution registers maintained by the BLOs.
The BLOs were asked to address pending election-related tasks, emphasising the need for efficiency and accuracy in the electoral process.
Meanwhile officials, under the guidance of District Election Officer Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, organised a training programme on operation of EVMs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe
Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...
Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded
Most from Gujarat, Punjab
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...
Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway
Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3
43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’
Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year