Poll officials review preparedness

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

On the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, the electoral registration officers of Ramban and Banihal on Saturday chaired a joint meeting in Ramban. Election supervisors, booth-level officers and others participated in the meeting focusing on electoral readiness. Reviewing the activities carried out during the special summary revision, the EROs examined records and EPICs distribution registers maintained by the BLOs.

The BLOs were asked to address pending election-related tasks, emphasising the need for efficiency and accuracy in the electoral process.

Meanwhile officials, under the guidance of District Election Officer Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, organised a training programme on operation of EVMs.

#Jammu #Ramban