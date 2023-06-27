‘Poll process to begin soon’

Jammu, June 26
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the democratic process would soon be initiated in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he did not give a specific timeline for the development.
“We are committed to commencing the democratic process in the region at the earliest,” Singh said.
