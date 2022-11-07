Polls ahead, J&K BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh for rallies

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 6

With most of the BJP leaders from J&K camping in the neighboring poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, political activities of the saffron party have almost come to a halt in the UT. Elections in Himachal are scheduled on November 12 for which many former MLAs, ministers and MPs not only from J&K but also from Ladakh are camping in the hill state. As Himachal shares its border with both J&K and Ladakh, there are many cultural similarities and relations between people.

Devendra Singh Rana, senior J&K BJP leader, has been already made election co-incharge for Himachal.

From Union Minister Jitendra Singh, MP from Udhampur constituency, to former Deputy CMs Kavinder Gupta and Nirmal Singh among many former ministers of J&K, leaders are frequenting the hill state where the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain the power.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Science and Technology, recently held a rally in Chamba and inaugurated a science museum in the district. Kavinder Gupta visited Mandi district and claimed that the development during the BJP regime in the state was far ahead than what previous governments did. Former minister Priya Sethi also visited Dalhousie and addressed a rally.

Earlier, most of these leaders had been touring different parts of Jammu to highlight the “development activities” taken up by the BJP-led Central Government in the UT since the abrogation of Article 370.

“Elections in Himachal are being taken very seriously by the party high command and leaders have been asked to tour each and every part of the state due to which most of the Jammu leaders are busy,” said a senior party leader.

He said the result of the Himachal election could impact that of the J&K Assembly poll, likely to be held early next year, due to which Himachal Pradesh has become an important task for Jammu leaders.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also visited Lahaul-Spiti district. He interacted with local populace and visited Kaza Gonpa and Langza, Hikkim, Komic, Demul, Lidhang, Lara, Shego and Nashung villages in Spiti valley. Lahaul-Spiti shares its border with Ladakh.

