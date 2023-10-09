Polls in J-K will be held at ‘right time’ keeping security situation in mind: EC

PTI
New Delhi, October 9
The Election Commission on Monday said polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at the “right time” keeping in mind the security situation there.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference to announce the schedule for assembly elections in five states.
The polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held when the commission deems it the “right time” keeping in mind the security situation and other polls being held in the union territory, he said.
Whenever assembly elections are held there, it will be the first since Article 370 provisions of the Constitution were abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories in 2019.
The electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month.
Following the delimitation, the number of assembly seats has gone up from 83 to 90, excluding the seats allocated to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.
