Poonch admn disburses ex gratia to those affected by Pak shelling

The Poonch district administration has disbursed immediate relief and ex gratia assistance from the District Red Cross Fund to shelling affected individuals and their families.

An ex gratia amount of Rs 6 lakh has been provided to the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to those who sustained serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 to individuals with minor injuries. The relief has been extended in accordance with established norms to ensure timely support to the victims.

Meanwhile, Poonch Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal on Thursday convened a meeting to review the status of essential services and initiate measures to expedite the restoration of critical supply chain across this border district.

Kundal directed the XENs of the Jal Shakti and Power Development Departments to ensure the restoration of water and electricity supply within two hours in all affected areas.

The Assistant Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD), was asked to take immediate measures to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of ration, particularly in areas along the Line of Control (LoC). It was informed that the district has sufficient stocks of foodgrains, petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG to meet the needs of the public.

The Deputy Commissioner also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure sufficient cash flow in all ATMs to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

Further, Kundal directed to resume MGNREGA and PMAY works from tomorrow.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department was instructed to remain on high alert 24x7 to respond to any exigencies. The Sheep and Animal Husbandry Department was directed to conduct mobile veterinary camps, particularly at Poshana, to provide medical care to livestock, with a special focus on the tribal population.

The Programme Officer, ICDS, was instructed to ensure timely supply of ration to all Anganwadi centres and to make the same fully functional with immediate effect. The Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) was directed to monitor public transport operations, prevent overcharging, and ensure the smooth and uninterrupted movement of transport services across the district.

Additionally, all district officers have been directed to submit 100% employee attendance to ensure the smooth functioning of all government services during this period.