Poonch attack: Local resident arrested for providing shelter, logistic support to militants, says DGP

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, April 28

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man for his role in the terror attack in Poonch, where five Army soldiers were killed and another was injured.

The accused has been identified as Nisar Ahmad of Gursai village in Poonch.

Nisar is one among the 200 people who have been questioned as security forces believe the Poonch attack was carried out with the active local support, said J&K’s Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Friday. Nisar’s family was also involved in providing support to terrorists, Singh said.

On April 20, a deadly attack took place in the Bhata Durian area of Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, where five soldiers were killed and another was injured. A sharpshooter killed the driver and others rained bullets from two sides of the solitary Army vehicle caught in the ambush of the militants. The militants snatched rifles of the Army soldiers and later blasted the vehicle.

The terrorists used steel-coated armor-piercing bullets and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target an army vehicle, causing maximum damage, Singh said.

“Without local support such attacks can’t be carried out. The terrorists had done proper recce and were provided logistic support by locals, helping them in attacking the army vehicle,” he said. “The vehicle was moving at very low speed because of the sharp turn and attackers had chosen the spot after proper recce.”

Singh said Nisar has confessed to providing logistical support to the terrorists involved in the attack that took place on the Bhimber Gali-Surankote-Poonch Road.

The militants stayed at Nisar’s residence before relocating to the Bhatta Durian forests and he has admitted to supplying them with food and shelter, Singh said.

During his questioning, the security forces took Nisar into the forest to guide them to the terrorists' hideout.

Intense search operation is going on to nab the assailants as security forces are identifying the natural hide-outs that may have been used by the attackers, he said.

Initial investigations suggest that nine to twelve foreign militants may be active in the Rajouri-Poonch area who may have recently infiltrated, the DGP said.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that weapons, grenades, and cash were air-dropped by a drone and collected by Nisar and his family members.

As a result of the investigation, 12 suspects have been detained so far, and the authorities continue to probe the matter.

