Poonch attack: Man who ‘sheltered’ terrorists detained

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 26

Six days after the ambush on an Army truck in Poonch leading to the killing of five soldiers, security forces have detained a man who allegedly sheltered the terrorists involved in the attack.

It is said the attackers of the April 20 ambush had stayed for days at the house of the detained man, Nasir. While there is no official confirmation, sources said the man was a resident of a nearby village. He is learnt to have told the investigators that he sheltered the militants.

Even as the Army and the police were not able to get any major breakthrough, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Rajouri and Poonch today. “General Dwivedi reviewed operational preparedness. He interacted with the troops deployed in remote areas and exhorted them to be innovative and relentless in their pursuit,” the Army said.