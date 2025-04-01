Poonch DC inspects ongoing work on national highway

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing work on the Bhatadhurian to Poonch stretch of National Highway NH144-A along with the Bhaturia-Sanjote tunnel project.

Kundal was accompanied by Surankote SDM Farooq Khan, Mendhar SDM Imran Kataria, as well as officials from the Border Roads Organization (BRO), revenue department and other concerned executive agencies.

During the visit, Kundal reviewed several crucial aspects, including land acquisition issues related to the highway’s alignment and the progress of construction at vital sites, i.e tunnel, various culverts, retaining and breast walls.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the executive agencies to expedite the construction of roads and also maintain the highest engineering standard, as this project is important in enhancing the regional connectivity and development of the area.

In addition to the highway inspection, the DC paid a visit to Dundhak Mandir, where he offered prayers and evaluated the facilities and overall maintenance of the temple.