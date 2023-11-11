Poonch DDC member booked on assault charges

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 10

A District Development Council (DDC) member was on Friday booked for assaulting an official during a meeting in Poonch district of Jammu.

Wajid Bashir was booked under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC on a complaint of Mohmmad Jahangir Khan, who said in his complaint that Bashir abused and assaulted him during a meeting on Thursday.

#Jammu #Poonch