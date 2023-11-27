Poonch man hurt in bear attack

Jammu, November 26
A 50-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by three bears in a remote village in Poonch district on Sunday, officials said. Nazir Hussain was rescued by local residents who rushed out of their houses after hearing his cries for help.
He has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu. The attack took place in Hadi village of Surankote.
