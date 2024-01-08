Poonch R-Day arrangements reviewed

Jammu, January 7
Additional District Development Commissioner of Poonch, Sandesh Kumar Sharma, chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for Republic Day celebration on Sunday.
During the meeting, the ADDC reviewed the ongoing preparations by different departments. He also reviewed the arrangements regarding seating, barricading, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, first-aid, fire-tenders, media gallery, among others.
The ADDC also passed directions to the concerned officers to ensure ambulance and provision of adequate manpower at the venue of the event.
He also directed concerned committee to finalise the themes for cultural items at the earliest.
