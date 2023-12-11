Poonch village to get road for 1st time

PTI

Jammu, December 10

Awaiting road connectivity since Independence, locals of Chella Dhangri, a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, will soon have their demand fulfilled, officials said. Poonch DC Yasin M Choudhary inspected the pace of work on the upcoming road connecting Chella Dhangri village to Atoli and towards the tehsil headquarters, an official said.

The villagers had been waiting for road connectivity to the nearby panchayats and beyond since Independence, the official said. The residents of Chella Dhangri now hope for speedy completion of the project. Later, the DC attended the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ event at Kenu Kalani panchayat in Sathra block which witnessed a large turnout of villagers and huge participation of officials.

