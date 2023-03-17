Posing as PMO official, man arrested

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 16

A man from Gujarat masquerading as Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) of the PMO has been arrested in Srinagar. He spend a few weeks in tourist resorts of Kashmir with heavy security cover and also held meetings with top officials to establish an Iskcon temple at Doodhpathri tourist resort in Budgam for attracting tourists. The accused, Kiran Patel, has been sent to judicial custody by a Srinagar court.

Patel along with his family visited Kashmir in early February and spent most of his time skiing on the slopes of Gulmarg. He travelled in a bulletproof vehicle escorted by police and paramilitary forces.

In Doodhpathri, a police officer took his pictures. He later called the officer to his hotel room and asked him to delete his pictures. By that time, the police had confirmed that he was a fraudster.