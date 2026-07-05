Positive breakthrough in Ladakh talks, local leaders hopeful of early resolution

A day after leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) met officials of the Union Home Ministry and both sides signed the minutes of their May meeting, Ladakh leaders described the development as a “positive step.”

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Friday’s meeting came after Ladakh observed a complete shutdown last month to highlight concerns over several issues affecting the Union Territory. One of the key issues raised during the protests was the alleged delay by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in issuing the minutes of the May 22 meeting held with the LAB and the KDA.

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With both sides signing the minutes on Friday, the roadblocks to future dialogue have been cleared. According to the minutes, after detailed deliberations, it was unanimously agreed that an appropriate, customised model of governance would be explored by establishing a UT-level elected body with executive, financial and legislative powers.

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LAB convenor Gelek Phunchok termed Friday’s meeting “a positive step.”

“I see this as a positive step. A Ladakh-specific, tailor-made constitutional provision under Article 371 (A–J) to safeguard the tribal identity, land, culture and rights of the people of Ladakh, along with an elected Union Territory Legislative Assembly vested with adequate powers—including effective oversight of the bureaucracy and the authority to write or review the APARs of officials up to the Chief Secretary—would go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Ladakh, aspirations for which we have been striving since 2020,” he said.

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The LAB and KDA had earlier said they had reached an “in-principle” understanding with the Centre on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing constitutional safeguards on the lines of Articles 371A, 371F and 371G, applicable to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram.

Another Leh-based leader said on Saturday that they expect the Home Ministry to convene a fresh round of talks soon.

“We want our demands to be resolved at the earliest. After yesterday’s positive meeting, we feel the Union Home Ministry is serious about Ladakh’s concerns. We are hopeful that our demands will be addressed soon,” he said.