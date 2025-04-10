Post encounter, search on for hiding terrorists in 'inaccessible' area of Udhampur

Search and cordon operations were under way in the Marta village of Udhampur district after an encounter took place between security forces and suspected terrorists.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure provided updates on the ongoing operation and stated that information had been received that two or three terrorists were hiding in the middle of the jungle.

"This is a very inaccessible area due to the high mountains, a river below and a dense forest. We have the information that two or three terrorists are hiding in the middle of this jungle. This search operation is going on in this regard," said SSP Nagpure.

Advertisement

The encounter, which lasted for about two hours on Wednesday, involved security forces firing retaliatory shots.

Nagpure assured that despite the tough terrain, the forces' morale remained high.

Advertisement

"Currently, all soldiers of all the forces and teams are fit and fine," he added, emphasising the resilience of the forces involved in the operation.

According to officials, the encounter broke out during a search operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), along with other security forces, in the dense jungle area of Udhampur.

Security forces encountered a group of terrorists in the village of Jopher, located under the jurisdiction of PS Ramnagar in Udhampur, officials said, adding that initial reports suggest that two-three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

The area has been cordoned off to prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces are continuing their efforts to neutralise the threat and ensure the safety of civilians in the region, they added.