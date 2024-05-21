Post Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Secretary reviews security in Kashmir Valley

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 20

The Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a high-level meeting of top officials to review the security scenario in J&K in the wake of the terror attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area, which wound two people.

Injured couple shows improvement Improvement has been noted in the condition of the tourist couple who got injured in a firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area last week

“Tabrez Khan and his wife Farah are undergoing treatment at 92 Base Hospital of the Army. They are both stable and their condition is improving,” an official said

While Farah was hit by a bullet in the shoulder, Tabrez sustained more grievous injuries as a bullet had hit his face, the official said.

“The meeting deliberated on taking further steps to strengthen the security grid in view of the ongoing tourist season,” the government spokesman said.

“The event was attended by the Director General of Police, Principal Secretary (Home), ADGP (Law and Order) and other top officials,” the government spokesman said.

“The Chief Secretary observed that the dividends of peace prevailing in the UT over the past 4–5 years have been encouraging for all. He maintained that the bumper tourist arrivals and significant voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections are visible indicators of peace and harmony witnessed here during this period. He further stated that any effort to derail the visible conducive environment would be dealt with strictly,” the statement added.

“Dulloo remarked that this notable improvement in the security scenario has benefited one and all and needs to be preserved at every cost. He impressed upon the law and order maintaining agencies to be vigilant against the inimical forces and ensure concerted coordination for the absolute safety of tourists, political workers, and other civilians in J&K,” the statement added.

“DGP RR Swain said the law enforcement agencies are taking both on-field and off-field measures to ensure the safety of the citizens here. He also noted that the participation of people in large numbers in the ongoing elections has unnerved certain elements who would never be allowed to succeed in their designs by the security forces,” the statement added.

“He favoured the devising of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adhered to by the different stakeholders to minimize the chances of any terror incident by terrorists. He called for initiating certain prophylactic measures to ensure the fewest disturbances in the day-to-day business and routine of our citizens. He revealed that necessary steps would be taken to root out the chances of such incidents happening in the future,” the statement said.

Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary (Home) said the law-enforcing agencies have an added responsibility to consolidate the gains they have made over the past few years. He stressed the need to devise a renewed strategy to safeguard both political workers and tourists alike. He called for the sensitisation of all the vulnerable sections, especially the migrant laborers, minorities, and tourist stakeholders, about the safety measures to be observed under all circumstances. He also suggested devising dos and don’ts for the various tour operators, hotels and lodges, local guides, and homestays to achieve the same.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar