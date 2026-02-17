Posters of 5 militants put up across Kathua

Posters carrying photographs of five suspected terrorists were pasted at prominent locations across Kathua district on Sunday amid heightened security in the region.

Advertisement

The posters urged residents to immediately inform security forces if the suspects are spotted and provided a contact number for reporting any information regarding their whereabouts.

Advertisement

Army officials said it is believed that the suspected terrorists may have recently infiltrated into Kathua district, prompting security agencies to step up vigil. However, there was no official confirmation on whether the posters were issued by the Army or the police.

Advertisement

The development comes days after Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma imposed restrictions on “unnecessary movement” within a five-kilometre radius along the International Border (IB).

In an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the District Magistrate stated that there were sufficient grounds for immediate preventive action to avert danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquillity, necessitating restrictions in border areas.

Advertisement

Kathua lies along a traditional infiltration route often used by Pakistan-based militants to cross the International Border before attempting to move towards the higher reaches of the Jammu division.

In a related development, Doda Police recently pasted posters of a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist identified as Saifullah in the district. The police circulated his photographs — both with and without a beard — to facilitate identification by the public.