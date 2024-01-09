Poultry farm gutted in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

A fire broke out at a poultry farm in the outskirts of Jammu city, claiming the lives of over 2,000 chickens, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred in the Doke Jagir area of Akhnoor tehsil here on Sunday night in the farm, owned by one Ranjeet Singh, they added.

The fire, which erupted suddenly, quickly spread throughout the entire poultry facility, engulfing the entire farm, the officials said. Over 2,000 chickens perished in the intense fire, they said.

