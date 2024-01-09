Poultry farm gutted in Jammu

Jammu, January 8
A fire broke out at a poultry farm in the outskirts of Jammu city, claiming the lives of over 2,000 chickens, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred in the Doke Jagir area of Akhnoor tehsil here on Sunday night in the farm, owned by one Ranjeet Singh, they added.
The fire, which erupted suddenly, quickly spread throughout the entire poultry facility, engulfing the entire farm, the officials said. Over 2,000 chickens perished in the intense fire, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...