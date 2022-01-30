Power companies hiring non-locals: Apni Party

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 29

Raising a pitch against alleged hiring of “outsiders” in power projects of Kishtwar and Doda district, which are also known as the Chenab valley, Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha must ensure that local youths were employed by the power companies.

Extending his support to the local youth of Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts, Bukhari referred to the growing unemployment among the youth in the Chenab valley.

“We have received certain complaints about companies running power projects that they have imported non-local labourers and skilled persons from outside J&K even when they have ample manpower easily available in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts,” he said.

“If companies continue to deny employment to the local youth in these districts by employing outsiders, the Apni Party will oppose it strongly,” he said.

He urged Sinha for his personal intervention with regard to the employment to the local youth in power projects in the Chenab valley.

“The youth are the future of J&K. We are committed to developing every region equally and ensuring employment for the youth, electricity to the un-electrified villages and clean drinking water to remote places,” he said.