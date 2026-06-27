Power grid link for Zanskar, Siachen Base Camp, Nubra by Sept: Ladakh L-G

The Union Territory of Ladakh is set for a major transformation in its power sector, with three key transmission projects connecting strategically important regions such as Zanskar, Nubra and the Siachen Base Camp scheduled for completion by September-end this year.

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The projects, being implemented under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to Zanskar and Nubra up to the Siachen Base Camp, reducing dependence on diesel generators and supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of a carbon-neutral Ladakh. With their completion, six of Ladakh’s seven regions, except Changthang, will be connected to the power grid.

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An official spokesperson said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was recently briefed on the progress of the projects by the Chairman and Managing Director of REC Limited and the Joint Secretary (Transmission), Ministry of Power, during a review meeting.

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The projects include a 189-km 220 KV transmission line from Drass to Padum and a 79-km 220 KV transmission line from Phyang to Diskit, both targeted for completion by September 2026. Sanctioned at a cost of Rs 1,925 crore, the projects will provide round-the-clock electricity to remote and strategic locations, including Siachen and Padum, while strengthening power connectivity in border areas.

Saxena stressed the need to complete all projects within the stipulated timeline to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply across Ladakh, particularly in remote and border regions.

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The L-G was informed that strategically important areas, including Nubra, Changthang and Zanskar, are still not connected to the national power grid and rely on limited local generation, resulting in intermittent electricity supply. The ongoing projects will significantly expand Ladakh’s power infrastructure. Four substations will be established in Zanskar to ensure electricity reaches every part of the valley.

Similarly, two substations at Siachen Base Camp and Partapur will be constructed in Nubra. In Changthang, eight substations are proposed under the 66 KV transmission network, including at Durbuk, Phobrang, Chushul, Mudh-Nyoma, Korzok, Hanle, Koyul and Chumathang, substantially improving power access across the high-altitude region.

“Reliable and uninterrupted electricity is not merely an infrastructure necessity; it is critical for education, healthcare, livelihoods, tourism, digital connectivity and economic growth.

“Connecting areas such as Nubra and Zanskar to the grid for the first time will mark a historic milestone in Ladakh’s development journey. These projects are of immense strategic and developmental significance and will benefit every household and village through round-the-clock electricity and the opportunities it creates,” the L-G said.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the projects, the L-G said the transmission lines and substations would strengthen infrastructure in border areas, improve the quality of life for local communities and promote inclusive development across Ladakh’s remotest regions. He directed all implementing agencies to maintain close coordination and ensure timely execution so that residents, particularly those in remote border areas, benefit from reliable 24x7 electricity at the earliest.