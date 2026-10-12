Four suspected Pakistani infiltrators who came close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in a powerful landmine explosion on Monday that rocked the area.

The incident took place near Nangi Tekri, a strategic location in the Krishna Ghati sector, which has traditionally been used by terrorists as an infiltration route.

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Sources in Military Intelligence said troops spotted four bodies following the explosion. Later, the Pakistani Army retrieved two of the bodies, while the other two remained at the spot until late evening.

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The Army, which is manning the border, heightened security amid fears of further infiltration attempts by Pakistani terrorists.

While Army sources maintained that the four deceased were terrorists attempting to cross the border into Indian territory, reports posted on social media by Pakistani accounts claimed that the four civilians were repairing water pipes close to the LoC when the incident occurred. The Army did not issue any official confirmation regarding the incident.

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The Krishna Ghati sector has dense forests, slopes and steep ridges, making it a preferred infiltration route for Pakistani militants. The forests provide natural camouflage, while caves offer places to hide.

In 2017, a Pakistani Army Border Action Team (BAT) had crossed into Indian territory and targeted an Indian patrol on the Indian side of the LoC. The bodies of two Indian soldiers were also mutilated in the attack.

Around a dozen landmines were detected and defused by the Army in the area near the LoC in Poonch over the past week.

Landmines are laid close to the LoC to prevent infiltrators from entering Indian territory. However, these mines sometimes become dislodged from their original positions due to rain or landslides.

In a separate development, Indian Army troops detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in the Basooni Top area of the Mendhar sector on Monday. The landmines were spotted during track construction in the morning. Both explosive devices were later destroyed by Army experts in a controlled explosion.