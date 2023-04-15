Prayers not allowed at Jamia Masjid

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 14

The administration didn’t allow the Jummat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramadan) prayers at Kashmir’s largest mosque, Jamia Masjid, in Srinagar on Friday. The authorities directed the management to lock the gates of the mosque. Heavy contingents of the police and the CRPF were deployed around the mosque to prevent people from entering it. The mosque gave a deserted look as the market around it was also shut.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, managing body of the mosque, stated, “The district magistrate and police officials visited Jamia Masjid at 9.30 am and asked the management to lock its gates.” Condemning the directive, Anjuman stated that it caused a great distress to lakhs of Muslims who traditionally come from all parts of Kashmir to offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan.

Criticising the administration’s move, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said, “I regret this. If the situation is good, why prayers were not allowed at Jamia Masjid?”

Last month, the authorities disallowed the ‘Shab-e-Barat’ congregational prayers at the mosque. Former CM Omar Abdullah said the administration was betraying its own claims of normalcy in the Valley by locking the gates of the grand mosque. Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference said the closure of the mosque “belied” the government’s claim of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

In February last, Kashmir’s largest mosqu,e Jamia Masjid, reopened after remaining largely shut for congregational prayers for over two and half years since August 2019. Located at the Nowhatta locality in Srinagar, the 14th-century architectural marvel is the biggest cultural and religious centre in Kashmir. It was closed for congregational prayers following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

