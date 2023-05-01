Preacher quizzed about Poonch terrorist attack

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

The police questioned a religious preacher from Bathindi area in Jammu in connection with the Poonch terrorist attack case. The attack on April 20 had left five soldiers martyred and one injured.

According to information, the preacher works at a local madrasa in the area. He had reportedly talked over telephone with an accused who has been arrested in the Poonch attack case. The preacher was picked up by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the J&K Police on Saturday and released after questioning.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh is overseeing the investigation. The DGP has visited Poonch and Rajouri districts during recent times and said that the arms and ammunition for the attack were dropped by a drone from Pakistan.