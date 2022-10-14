Premature retirement of 36 J&K cops ordered

Srinagar, October 13

The J&K administration on Thursday ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their involvement in “criminal and corrupt activities”.

Official sources said these policemen’s conduct was unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.

“The exercise was conducted as part of the regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorisedly absent from their duties for a considerable period, underperformed, penalised in departmental inquiries and some of them were found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges and had doubtful integrity,” an official source said.

As per the recommendations of the review committee, the performance of these employees was found non-satisfactory and their continuation in the government service was against the public interest, the source added. — IANS