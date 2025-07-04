Preparations begin for Dalai Lama’s visit to Ladakh from July 12

Leh Deputy Commissioner Romil Singh Donk chaired a preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Dalai Lama and his birthday celebrations. The Buddhist spiritual leader is scheduled to visit Ladakh from July 12 for a period of one month.

The senior vice president of Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), Leh, Rigzin Dorjey shared that the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama will be celebrated for two days—on July 5-6. He stated that an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 devotees are expected to gather for the birthday celebration.

He requested coordinated support from all departments, including police security and crowd management. He also informed that cleanliness drive will be conducted on July 8 in which LBA members and volunteers will clean the entire event area. He requested support of Municipal Committee and sanitation workers in this effort.

Leh DC directed all departments to conduct an on-ground inspection of the venue and surrounding areas. Specific instructions were given which included traffic police to finalise the movement plan and access routes for the Dalai Lama during his visit, PDD to ensure proper lighting throughout the venue, PWD to check and maintain water taps and related infrastructure, Fire & Emergency Services to keep fire tenders and sand buckets ready on site, Health Department to ensure adequate medical teams and ambulances are deployed both during the celebration day and the visit duration, CCTV surveillance to be installed at key points for monitoring and safe house to be arranged for emergencies.

The DC also directed the Chief Representative Officer (CRO) and LBA to raise public awareness to maintain civic sense throughout the birthday celebrations. Additionally, the DC announced that more review meetings will be held in the coming days to ensure meticulous planning. He stressed that all officers must physically visit the celebration area at least once to assess ground situation and flag any further needs or requirements.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, Shurti Arora ensured a comprehensive security both during the birthday celebrations and the visit of the Dalai Lama. She also raised important concerns regarding adequate lighting facilities, especially during the night events and installation of CCTV cameras for public safety and monitoring.