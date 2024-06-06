Preparations for Kheer Bhawani fair reviewed

Srinagar, June 5
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting of civil administration and police department to take stock of the preparations being made for smooth conduct of annual Kheer Bhawani mela to be observed on June 14 at Tulmulla, Ganderbal.
The Chief Secretary emphasised upon both the Divisional Commissioners and Relief Commissioner to work in close coordination for pleasant experience of the pilgrims expected to throng this festival. He asked them to ensure all the arrangements of transportation, accommodation, power, water, sanitation, medical aid and security are in place.
Dulloo asked for creating adequate amenities for comfortable stay of pilgrims at the shrine and enroute. He directed the district administration to make on-spot assessment of the facilities created besides identifying requirement of any additional services.
The Chief Secretary also took note of arrangement of buses for the journey of devotees besides assessing the condition of road leading to the shrine, accommodation for night stay and provision of essential supplies to be made for smooth conduct of mela this year. He asked about desilting of the canal flowing through the temple complex and other cleanliness measures to be taken there.
The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, gave an overview of the measures taken so far. He detailed out the kind of facilities created for transportation of pilgrims and accommodation facilities made at the Central University Campus and other nearby places. He also threw light on the traffic plan, medical aid, power, water, sanitation and disaster management provisions.
Besides other departments, including police, H&UDD, RDD, tourism, health and transport informed the meeting about the arrangements being made by them for smooth conduct of this festival.
