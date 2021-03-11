President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to IIM-Jammu cancelled

Jammu: President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the IIM, Jammu, has been cancelled. He was scheduled to take part in an annual convocation at the Convention Centre, Gulami Bagh, Canal Road, Jammu, on Wednesday. The cancellation reason is not known yet. OC
PM silent on ‘targeting’ of minority: Mehbooba
Srinagar: PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing nothing over the targeting of Muslims in several parts of India. “J&K had extended its hand to a secular India expectating different communities to live together,” Mufti said.
