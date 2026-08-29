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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / President promulgates regulation paving way for High Court Bench in Ladakh

President promulgates regulation paving way for High Court Bench in Ladakh

he regulation fulfils a long-standing demand for improved access to higher judicial remedies within the UT

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu has promulgated a regulation paving the way for establishing a sitting Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the Union Territory of Ladakh, bringing higher judicial services closer to the people of the remote region.

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The Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of the Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026, was promulgated by the President on August 27 and published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary on the same day.

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Issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the regulation seeks to facilitate the functioning of the common High Court in Ladakh and address related matters, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people of the Union Territory for improved access to higher judicial remedies.

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The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on August 20 approved the proposal to enable sittings of a High Court Bench in Ladakh, which would bring the higher judiciary closer to people, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday welcomed the promulgation of the regulation by President Murmu.

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The L-G said the notification within just seven days of the Union Cabinet’s decision reflects the Government of India’s commitment to addressing the long-standing aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

“The prompt promulgation of the Regulation within a week of the Cabinet decision is a clear demonstration of the Government of India’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Ladakh. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this historic step towards bringing the High Court closer to the people of Ladakh. For a geographically challenging region like Ladakh, access to justice cannot be separated from physical accessibility. This decision will substantially ease the difficulties faced by our people in accessing higher judicial remedies and will strengthen their faith in our justice delivery system,” said L-G Saxena.

He said that for the people of Ladakh, the provision is particularly significant, given the geographical challenges and the considerable distance involved in travelling outside the Union Territory for judicial proceedings.

According to the regulation, the principal seat of the common High Court will continue to be at the same place where the principal seat of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was located before the commencement of the regulation.

However, judges and divisions of the High Court may also hold sittings at other locations within the Union Territory of Ladakh as designated by the Chief Justice, with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

The regulation further provides that the Chief Justice may, in his discretion, order that any case or class of cases arising in the Union Territory of Ladakh be heard at Srinagar or Jammu, as the case may be.

The regulation extends to the whole of the Union Territory of Ladakh and will come into force on a date to be appointed by the Administrator through notification in the Official Gazette.

“The availability of High Court sittings in Ladakh will substantially reduce the time, travel and associated expenses involved in accessing higher judicial remedies. It will make the justice delivery system more accessible to ordinary citizens, litigants, advocates and other stakeholders, while strengthening their access to constitutional and legal remedies closer to their homes,” the L-G said.

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